It’s been eight years since Pep Guardiola introduced himself to the Premier League with a scabby win over Sunderland. Can you recall his first XI?

Guardiola took charge of City in time for the 2016/17 season which ended with Chelsea winning the title.

Pep’s maiden Premier League match saw David Moyes’ Sunderland rock up at the Etihad and get desperately close to taking a point back to Wearside.

City needed a late own-goal from former Manchester United youngster Paddy McNair to seal a narrow victory over the Black Cats, who would end the season rock-bottom of the table.

How quickly can you recall the XI on Guardiola’s first team-sheet? Only one player is still at the club and the left winger remains one of the most forgettable players ever picked by Pep.

Record your times on the leaderboard or in the comments.

