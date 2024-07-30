Might Conor Gallagher become the 14th England international to grace La Liga?

The Bellinghams and Beckhams are easy. Will you get the one-cap wonder who played for Real Sociedad, or the Liverpool legend who moved to Osasuna?

Thirteen England internationals have sampled La Liga, with Conor Gallagher reportedly in line to become the 14th. The Chelsea midfielder is said to be in talks with Atletico Madrid. Gallager under Diego Simeone – imagine all the running and all the pressing…

Gallagher would be following one of his international team-mates by playing for Atletico, with Real Madrid the most popular destination for England stars.

Those are the easy ones. We’ll be a lot more impressed if you can recall the players who turned out for Osasuna, Sporting Gijon, Betis and Real Sociedad.

We’ll give you 10 minutes for this one because, well, you’ll probably need it. Vamos!

