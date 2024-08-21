This one should be easy – but we reckon some will struggle to recall the XI that won the World Cup for England 1966…

It is pushing 60 years since the first and last time football came home. Sir Alf Ramsey’s side beat West Germany 4-2 after extra-time at Wembley on English football’s most glorious day.

You know the XI fielded by Ramsey, right? Everyone does, don’t they? The team-sheet should be engraved in the minds of every England fan.

So you’ll knock this off a lot quicker than the 365 seconds we’ve given you. Don’t forget to record your scores on the leaderboard or in the comments. Crack on…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, our friends at Planet Football have bloomin' loads of quizzes. We'll have another head-f*** for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

