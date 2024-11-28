Have you got it in you to reel off all 18 Bundesliga teams?

It’s Der Klassiker weekend but there’s a Bundesliga beyond Bayern and Dortmund. Can you name all 18 teams in Germany’s top flight?

Yesterday, you had to reel off all 20 clubs in Spain’s top flight but today, you have only 18 teams to remember.

Record your scores on the leaderboard. Schnell! Schnell!

