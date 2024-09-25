Can you name all 17 Europa League winners since 1998?

Seventeen clubs from have won the Europa League – or UEFA Cup – since a big change in 1998. You’ve got 365 seconds to name them all…

The Europa League returns this evening, with Manchester United versus Twente among the ties. Tomorrow, Spurs and Rangers face Qarabag and Malmo respectively.

This season marks a major change in format – read all about it here – while 1997-98 also saw a tweak with the switch from a two-legged final to a one-off showpiece.

Since then, 17 clubs have lifted that handsome pot. How fast can you name them all?

As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard or Below The Line.



