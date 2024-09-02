Can you recall Rafael Benitez’s Liverpool starting XI that beat Manchester United 4-1 at Old Trafford in March 2009?

Liverpool have enjoyed some very fun trips to Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with their most recent coming on Sunday in Arne Slot’s first major test after replacing Jurgen Klopp. Some test it turned out to be.

The most iconic of Liverpool’s wins at Old Trafford came in March 2009 when Benitez and Ferguson were battling for the Premier League title. And that is a fact.

Do you remember the Reds’ starting XI from that day?

As always, record your scores on the leaderboard.

