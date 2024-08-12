Sir Alex Ferguson unveils one of the new signings that made his Premier League debut against Fulham.

Manchester United host Fulham on the opening day again this weekend, Can you remember Fergie’s XI that were given a fright by the newly-promoted Cottagers in 2001?

Jean Tigana’s Championship winners turned up at Old Trafford and gave a side featuring two huge summer signings a scare by taking the lead twice.

Sir Alex Ferguson was so infuriated, he later punished Fulham by signing the goalscorer. And one of the United centre-backs marking him never played for Fergie again. Not just because of that, but the other reasons weren’t solid either.

United, though, fought back, thanks largely to a brace from one of those summer signings.

No more clues – now we need the XI in full…

