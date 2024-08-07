Can you recall the Tottenham XI that lost the 2019 Champions League final?

It’s been five years and as many managers since Tottenham reached the Champions League final. Can you recall the side beaten by Liverpool in Madrid?

It wasn’t a vintage final at the Wanda Metropolitana – even if it’s always sunny in Madrid. Mo Salah scored a contentious penalty before Divock Origi wrapped up a 2-0 win for the Reds. Everything in between was almost entirely forgettable.

Can you dig deep for the side fielded by Mauricio Pochettino? A few hints to jog your memory: the penalty was given away by one of the central midfielders; and the centre-back pairing also teamed up for their country.

Go on then…

