Can you recall the last XI to take to the field for Team GB at the Olympics?

This one is a head-melter… ahead of the Paris Olympics, we need you to recall the Team GB XI from the London 2012 Games.

The men’s football competition kicks off today, with hosts France facing United States in Marseille, while favourites Argentina take on Morocco in Saint-Etienne. Thierry Henry is looking to conclude some unfinished business.

There will be no Team GB side in France, with the men not competing since 2012 while the women failed to qualify for this year’s Games.

The men’s last outing was a quarter-final against South Korea in Cardiff which ended 1-1 after extra-time before Stuart Pearce’s side suffered heartbreak in the penalty shootout.

Can you recall Pearce’s XI? Record your times on the leaderboard or in the comments…

