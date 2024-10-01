Ahead of Newcastle’s clash with AFC Wimbledon, cast your mind back to 1995 and reminisce over Keegan’s Entertainers coming up against Vinnie Jones as an emergency goalkeeper…

AFC Wimbledon, the club formed after the original Dons upped sticks and f***ed off to Milton Keynes, go to Newcastle tonight for a Carabao Cup second-round tie.

They weren’t supposed to. It should have been the Magpies making the trip to Plough Lane but the tie, originally scheduled for last week, had to be moved after the Dons’ stadium and pitch was damaged by flooding.

A Wimbledon side going to Newcastle inevitably sparks memories of when the two sides met in 1995-96. At least, it does for the old farts among us.

In October 1995, Newcastle put six past Wimbledon, for whom Vinnie Jones had to play in goal for almost the entire second half following Paul Heald’s red card.

Jones offered stubborn resistance, with Newcastle peppering the Dons’ makeshift keeper’s goal. And this was a very fine Toon team.

This was a ninth win in 10 matches for Keegan’s table toppers, who remained at the summit from the start of the season until late March, when Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United chipped away at their lead and eventually overtook them.

Can you remember that Toon team? You’ve got 365 seconds. Ha’way.

