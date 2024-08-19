We’ve got 20 Premier League shirt sponsors from the 1990s; all you need are the clubs. No Carlsberg or Holsten here…

Remember when half the top-flight wasn’t sponsored by spurious betting firms that may or may not actually exist? Good times…

Cast your mind back to the 1990s, when breweries were splashed across many of the shirts. Where was the harm in that?

We’ve given you 20 sponsors seen in the Premier League between 1992 and 2000. You’ve got 365 seconds to give us the clubs.

Don't forget to record your scores on the leaderboard or in the comments.

Go, go go…



