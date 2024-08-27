Oasis are City. What about these other 20 acts?

Just like Erik ten Hag is trying to get his old band back together to play Wembley, Oasis are reforming to go on tour next year.

Noel and Liam aren’t shy about their Manchester City allegiances. The Gallaghers might be the band most synonymous with their football team. City’s cup font (that’s a thing) is designed by Noel and their new fourth kit (again, a thing) is inspired by the album cover to Definitely Maybe. Though neither Noel nor Liam can say they’ve trained with their heroes in the Nou Camp before a big Champions League game. Man Utd-fan Mick Hucknall will always have that. And the stench of Martine McCutcheon’s vomit in his dreadlocks. Google it, it’s good stuff.

Anyway, neither Oasis nor Simply Red feature here. Too easy.

We’ve given you 20 musicians or bands – can you identify the clubs they follow?

You’ve got 365 seconds. As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard. By the end of the week, you should be able to brag in the all-new, all-dancing comments section.



