How fast can you name the 10 stars with the highest combined fees?

Tuesday’s transfer teaser demands that you name the 10 players who’ve accumulated the highest fees throughout their careers…

Some of these lads have moved multiple times; others were at the centre of only one or two big deals. And by the end of the transfer window, there’s a good chance half of them will have moved again.

We’ve given you their nationality and the total fees for which they’ve moved (courtesy of Transfermarkt). What more do you want?

You’ve got a maximum of 365 seconds. Record your times on the leaderboard or in the comments. Go!

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, our friends at Planet Football have bloomin' loads of quizzes. We'll have another head-f*** for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

