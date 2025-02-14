The Famous Football365 Friday Quiz: Premier League captains edition…

How well do you know your Premier League captains?

How well do you know your Premier League skippers? Test yourself with the Famous F365 Friday Quiz…

We’ve a teaser for every skipper in the top flight. Maybe you know your Brunos and your Van Dijks, but how well do you know your Norgaards and Moorsys?

This week’s pass mark is 15/20.

Don’t forget to challenge your mates and have a brag Below The Line…

