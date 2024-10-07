F36Skive: Name the Premier League bad boys with most red cards…

Can you recall the Premier League’s baddest boys? You’ve got 365 seconds to name the 10 players who accumulated the most red cards…

Everton (108) and Arsenal (106) have received more red cards than any other club, so it will come as little surprise that the top three have ties to both clubs.

Plenty of these villains had a temper on them but a few make the list because of their longevity.

No more clues: you’ve got 365 seconds to give us all 10. As ever, record your times on the leaderboard and have a brag Below The Line.

Go!



