How many players who scored four or more can you recall?

A whopping 32 players have scored four or more goals in Premier League matches. How many can you recall in 365 seconds?

Forty-one times in the Premier League, someone has walked with the matchball and more besides. One Man City legend has scored four or more on three separate occasions – we’ve given you a sodding big clue – while five players have scored four in a game twice.

Some are obvious. Others rather less so. Like the Norwich striker who was the first to do it in the Premier League era. Or the Newcastle midfielder who ran riot against the Canaries.

You’ve got 365 seconds to name as many as you can. Remember to record your scores on the leaderboard or in the comments.

Go, go, go!

If you’re a sucker for punishment or need more reasons to dodge work, our friends at Planet Football have bloomin’ loads of quizzes. We’ll have another head-f*** for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

