The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: How many Prem sporting directors do you recognise?

How many of these sporting directors do you recognise?

These are some of the most influential characters in the Premier League – but how many do you actually recognise?

They go by a variety of titles – sporting director, director of football, technical director – but these fellas carry more sway than many Premier League managers.

Still, though, many fly under the radar, some swerving scrutiny while the coaches they hired carry the can.

One club is missing because Manchester United took theirs earlier this year. For the other 19, anything over 50 per cent is a pass with distinction.

Good, bad, or bloody awful, let us have your scores Below The Line…

