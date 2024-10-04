Think you know your random 1990s footballers? The Famous F365 Friday Quiz will sort the real nineties aficionados from the bluffers…

Nineties nostalgia has been everywhere of late and now it’s time to cast your mind back to some of the players who plied their trade through the early years of the Premier League.

We’ve given you 20 faces – all we need is their names.

A warning: this is tough! Fifty per cent gets you a pass, and some of the young pups in the office failed to achieve that. As a consequence, they’ve been soundly beaten by a rolled-up copy of Loaded magazine.

Winty’s score: 15/20. Beat that…

