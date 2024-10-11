The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Identify the random 2000s Premier League footballer…

Think you know your footballers from the early 2000s? The Famous F365 Friday Quiz will be the judge…

Last week, it was 90s players. And it was tough. Maybe too tough. Does that mean we’ve gone soft on this week’s quiz? F*** no.

But there are some much better scores in the office this time. Which is a relief because some F365-ers brought shame upon our formerly-good name last week. You’ll need to be perfect – like Matt Stead – to do better than Will Ford’s 19/20. But 15 gets you a solid pass.

Leave your scores Below The Line and let us know the club of the player(s) that tripped you up. Will’s was the Man Utd one…

God speed!



If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to run down the clock to the weekend, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

