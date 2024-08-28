Sven Goran Eriksson watches on for the first time as England manager.

Can you recall the first England XI selected by the late Sven Goran Eriksson when he took charge of the Three Lions in 2001?

Sven died on Monday having lived with pancreatic cancer, revealing his diagnosis in January this year.

The Swede managed around the world, taking charge of England in 2001, replacing Kevin Keegan and, in doing so, becoming the first foreigner to manage the national team.

His reign got off to a flying start, with Spain beaten 3-0 at Villa Park.

Can you recall his first XI? It featured a debutant at left-back. We don’t need the seven subs, among them: England legend Gavin McCann.

As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard. And, by the end of the week, you should be able to brag in the all-new, all-dancing comments section.



If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more. We’ll have another head-f*** for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MSUT-READ FROM F365

👉 Quote unquote: Sven is celebrating life, Kaiser

👉 Saint-Maximin under Mourinho, £72m Arsenal flop in Spain: 10 summer transfers you probably missed

👉 Chiesa next? Liverpool’s FSG era late-window signings ranked as Suarez, Coutinho prop up horror list

Missing Men: Arsenal | Man City | Man Utd | Liverpool | Tottenham | Chelsea