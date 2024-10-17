Can you recall Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea XI from the 2022 FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel picked a Chelsea team for the 2022 FA Cup final that hasn’t been accumulated a minute for the Blues this season. Can you remember that XI?

Chelsea were beaten on penalties by Liverpool at Wembley in the cup final in 2022. It is not yet two and a half years ago, but the subsequent chaos at Stamford Bridge means that XI has now almost entirely departed the club.

That was also four managers ago. In the meantime, Tuchel has been to Bayern Munich, won a Bundesliga title – just – and then appointed as England manager. To the fury of some.

Back to Wembley. A goalless stalemate was followed by a penalty shoot-out in which Liverpool triumphed, with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the winning kick.

Can you recall the Chelsea XI picked by Tuchel?

