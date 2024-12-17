F36Skive: Name the Premier League’s top 10 free-kick scorers…

Enes Unal bends one in the top bin against West Ham.

Bet you can’t name the 10 players in the Premier League who have bagged the most from free-kicks…

We saw a beauty last night when Enes Unal found the top bin in the last minute to earn Bournemouth a point against West Ham.

Some Premier League stars have been doing that for years. We need you to tell us who…

We’re talking players still active in the Premier League. We’ve given you the number of goals they scored from free-kicks and even their nationality.

You won’t need all 365 seconds, will you?



If you enjoyed that and fancy killing more time, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Seven Liverpool options to replace finished Andy Robertson include Newcastle, Milan defenders

👉 Seven reasons to be cheerful as Manchester United fans features Amorim’s lieutenant

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Prem caretaker managers | Random 90s players | English league derbies