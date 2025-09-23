The Yashin Trophy was handed out on Monday night at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Can you name the dozen keepers to have placed in the top three since it was first awarded?

Ousmane Dembele walked off with the Ballon d’Or but the best goalkeeper of the last year – according to 100 journos – was also crowned in Paris.

The Yashin Trophy was first handed out in 2019, and for the first time this year, the best keeper in the women’s game was also recognised. That honour was bestowed upon England’s Hannah Hampton. It had to be…

In the six years the men’s award has been going – it was canned in 2020 because of the ‘rona – 12 keepers have placed in the top three.

Your job is to name that dozen. We’ve given you their nationality, so this is a test of speed more than knowledge. We only need their surnames…

Go, go go!

