Football silence on Palestine and Israel is deafening after noisy response to Ukraine

The latest and most deadly escalation of violence in the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict has drawn comments, statements and condemnation from around the world but in large part, football has remained silent, once again exposing issues at the heart of the sport.

It will come as no surprise to anyone who knows anything about the conflict to see many western governments, led by the US and UK, siding with Israel and making zero mention of any of the countless deaths of Palestinians right now and in the past.

That is not to say Hamas are anything but a terrorist organisation but there is zero balance or empathy for the people on the other side of the conflict. How can you stand so publicly with the people of Ukraine but not those of another beleaguered and oppressed state?

The agenda, interests and hypocrisy are as clear as day but again, it’s exactly what we’ve come to expect.

Football, no matter how much it tries to say otherwise, has always been political. How can it not be? Take international tournaments for example – it’s a competition between the nations of the world to decide who is the best in the most globally popular social phenomenon. Mussolini, Franco, Putin and now MBS et al.– Google if you need any more proof.

So, as the modern world descends further into the abyss, what have the apparent leaders of football said or done? Diddly squat. And again, it’s what we’ve come to expect.

FIFA and its cowardly president Gianni Infantino spent the past week announcing the 2030 World Cup will be spread across six countries and three continents.

Celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the inaugural tournament by bringing the first three games back to its first host, South America (Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay)? Or taking out the competition and paving the way for Saudi Arabia in 2034? You’d be foolish to think anything but the latter.

FIFA’s ‘governance’ of the entire global sport does put them in a bind when it comes to commenting on the current conflict, which is such a contentious issue amongst many of its members, many of whom do not recognise Israel as a country. Saudi Arabia (who have been trying to normalise relations with their long-term rival) and Qatar have laid the blame solely at the feet of Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right regime’s feet.

But it should not mean they cannot make a statement paying tribute to all the innocent lives lost (including football players) and/or calling for peace.

Instead, in the time since Saturday’s first terrorist attack, Infantino has instead posted photos of himself at the Qatar Grand Prix and at Ronaldo’s wedding on Instagram.

The same applies to UEFA, who have made little note of the ongoing conflict, referring to it as the ‘current security situation’ in their statement announcing the postponement of Israel’s upcoming games.

Israel, after all, is a member state and the host of the Under-19 European Championship in 2027 yet there is near-radio silence. But, hey, the UK and Ireland are hosting EURO 2028!

Is European football’s relationship with Qatar affecting their stance on a call for peace? PSG president and chairman of the state-owned Qatar Sports Investment Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also chairman of the European Club Association, his position in the continental game only growing following the Super League fall-out.

FIFA and UEFA both met Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a definitive stance, saying in a joint statement that ‘football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine’.

Not quite the same here, although they are both already shamefully looking for ways to lift the blanket ban on Russian international teams.

What about the Premier League, the self-proclaimed ‘best league in the world’ and clear market leaders in the club game? The league is global in every sense, from its players and broadcasting partners to sponsors and club owners.

No comment and nothing from any of the clubs, who are likely waiting for a unified league response, as happened with Ukraine. The prospect of that is put into question by the Saudi and Abu Dhabi-state ownership of Newcastle and Manchester City.

This is an issue entirely of the league’s own making – but let’s not football mix with politics!

Up north, both Celtic fans and the club itself have already made their stance on the conflict clear, and it shows the chasm between the fanbase and those running the club, which is sadly widespread across the sport.

Fans were condemned for unfurling pro-Palestinian banners (as they have done for years) during Saturday’s win over Kilmarnock, with the club instantly disassociating themselves from those views and claiming Celtic is a football club and not a political institution.

They must have missed the memo and forgotten the history of the club, which was founded to help support beleaguered Irish migrants in the east end of Glasgow. Fan groups, namely the Green Brigade, reminded them of this and their right to free speech.

They also spelt out the hypocrisy that is rife through the sport, as well as politics and media, saying ‘political messaging (for Ukraine)’ was welcome) then; yet is being condemned now.’

This is also a club that happily allows fans to wave the Irish tricolour and plays Irish nationalist songs before and after every game. Not political? Or only when it suits you?

With a rather fitting but grisly international break upon us, time is on the side of leagues and (other) clubs to make their stance clear before the next set of fixtures, which is something not afforded to the FA, who are allegedly unsure of their next step ahead of Friday’s friendly with Australia.

There has been talk of following the government’s lead and lighting up the Wembley Arch in the colours of Israel, but why should the supposedly apolitical FA follow a far-right Conservative leadership group on anything? There is no obligation to do so, and they simply should not.

The FA, whose president is the again apolitical Prince William, do not represent one side of English/world politics or the other. England is a multi-cultural society with people on both sides of the ongoing conflict, and the football team is meant to represent all – Arabs, Muslims and Jews included.

While FIFA and UEFA may not do so, there is a perfect chance for the FA (and other national bodies) to use football for the greater good, honour victims on both sides and promote peace, instead of further fanning the flames of war.

Sadly, like anything to do with morality, when it comes to modern football: expect little and likely get less.

