We want you to identify these caretaker, interim, acting, whatever you want to call them, managers in the Premier League in this week’s Famous Friday Quiz.

Ruud van Nistelrooy inspired Man Utd to a thumping 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and is now preparing the Red Devils for Chelsea in the Premier League while Sir Jim Ratcliffe finalises the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

He is not the first and certainly won’t be the last interim manager at Old Trafford. The question is: how well do you know your caretakers from over the years? Here are 20 in the Premier League era and we think anything above 10 is a job well done.

Leave your scores Below The Line and let us know which random face tripped you up…

