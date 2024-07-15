Gareth Southgate's first game in charge of England came against Malta in 2016.

While the debate rages over Gareth Southgate’s future as England manager, we need you to name his first Three Lions XI…

In the wake of another heart-breaking European Championship final defeat, the expectation is that Southgate has taken charge of his 102nd and last match in charge of England.

Who next? F*** knows. Let’s worry about the future later. Right now, your job is to cast your mind back to October 2016, when Southgate took interim charge of England in the wake of the Sam Allardyce debacle.

There was one debutant in attack and, by then, the skipper had dropped back into a midfield position.

How quickly can you name the full XI? Leave your times in the comments…

