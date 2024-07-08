Monday’s F365 head-melter takes you to Ukraine and back to Euro 2012 when another England campaign ended in penalty shoot-out misery.

After 120 goalless minutes that everyone forget upon the final whistle, Andrea Pirlo made a prize t*t of Joe Hart from the penalty spot. That was before we became absolutely brilliant at shoot-outs…

We’ve given you one of Roy Hodgson’s picks – how fast can you name the whole XI from that European Championships quarter-final clash in Kyiv? Leave your times in the comments…

