Name the England XI that thrashed Netherlands at Wembley.

If you’re pretending to do any work while counting down the minutes to kick-off tonight, look busy by taking on F365’s latest challenge: how quickly can you name the England XI that thrashed the Netherlands at Euro ’96?

After a couple of ropey performances, Terry Venables’ England blew away the Oranje 4-1 at Wembley. Same again tonight, please.

How fast can you name the XI picked by Venables that made a nation believe it might be coming home? Of course, it didn’t. Football f***ed off back to Germany instead.

Winty reeled it off in two minutes, eight seconds. Leave your times in the comments…

