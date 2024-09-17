Can you name the XI that let down Carlo Ancelotti in Istanbul?

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the San Siro, can you recall the scary-looking AC Milan side that capitulated in the 2005 Champions League final?

Liverpool go to Milan tonight in their Champions League opener, inevitably rekindling memories of their famous triumph in 2005 that brought their fifth European Cup.

The Reds fought back from 3-0 down at half-time which, seemingly, the Milan lads spent on the p*ss.

There is no other explanation for such a capitulation when you look at Carlo Ancelotti’s XI. On paper, it’s ridiculously-strong. On Turkish grass, not so much.

How fast can you recall that XI? One tip: the left-sided forward here is really a centre-forward.

Record your times in the comments and brag Below The Line.

