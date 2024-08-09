Arsenal are the current holders of the Community Shield. That's not one of the answers...

To some, it is a glorified friendly. To others, it’s a third of a Treble. Isn’t that right, Jose? Regardless, we have 20 teasers on the FA Community Shield…

Saturday’s top-flight curtain-raiser sees Manchester City host Manchester United in a repeat of the FA Cup final. It’s cool to downplay the significance of the Wembley clash, but even cooler to know your s*** about the Shield.

We’ve have questions, 20 of them, about the history of the English Super Cup. Your pass mark this week: 17/20.

Don’t forget to leave your scores in the comments or let us know via Elon’s hellscape.

