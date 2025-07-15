Tottenham’s messy feud with Nottingham Forest over the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White has taken more twists and turns, with crucial talks held and Forest’s latest transfer interests potentially hinting at defeat in the saga.

Gibbs-White returned to training this week following an extended break after the Euros. He has now held fresh talks with Forest officials, as the club attempts to regroup following Tottenham’s £60 million bid and the storm that followed.

According to the Daily Mail , these were “showdown” discussions between player and club. Forest were already left furious after Spurs triggered his release clause, and believe confidentiality was breached in the process. They’ve since accused the London side of making an illegal approach and escalated the row with legal advice.

They also report that Forest sent an “explosive” letter to both Tottenham and the Premier League, with a potential investigation still on the table.

Spurs have already signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £55 million, along with Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso on permanent deals. Gibbs-White is next on their list, and there’s no sign they’re stepping back.

Forest have warned Spurs against making further contact with the player, but despite the legal noise, their latest transfer link suggests the club may already be preparing for the inevitable.

A fresh report in The Telegraph has linked Forest with a move for Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, a long-time target and a stylistic fit for the number ten role.

Ramsey remains under contract at Villa Park until 2027 and ended last season on the treatment table, but Forest are said to be weighing up a serious move. If they press ahead, it will be viewed by many as a sign they no longer expect to keep hold of Gibbs-White.

Spurs, for their part, remain hopeful. Recent reports detail there’s still confidence in north London that Forest may delay the deal, but ultimately won’t be able to stop it. Behind the scenes, talks are expected to continue as Spurs try to bring the saga to a close.

Gibbs-White’s future has been uncertain for weeks, with Man City also previously linked, but Spurs were the first to make a formal approach. It’s understood the player has been considering a fresh challenge for some time.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League last season. He remains under contract until 2027, but if Forest’s pursuit of Ramsey gathers pace, it could signal the beginning of the end.