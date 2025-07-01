Liverpool and Chelsea transfer target Malick Fofana is also a top target for Nottingham Forest, who have reportedly reached an agreement with Lyon to sign the winger.

Fofana is available this summer after Lyon were relegated to Ligue 2, though he was expected to leave the club regardless.

Lyon’s relegation was confirmed last week after they failed to clear their debts. They have appealed the decision and could yet remain in Ligue 1.

Several key players are set to leave if the relegation is upheld, with Fofana considered their most valuable asset.

The 20-year-old Belgian winger scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 2024/25, helping Lyon qualify for the Europa League — which they will still play in despite the relegation.

Several European giants have been linked with Fofana, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

Bayern are desperate to sign a new left-winger and have also been linked with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, who is expected to join Barcelona despite interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Fofana is a wanted man, and while Forest have agreed a deal with Lyon, the player has not yet agreed personal terms.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says Fofana is ‘waiting for Champions League clubs’ amid interest from Chelsea.

Romano wrote on X: “Nottingham Forest have agreed deal with Olympique Lyon for Malick Fofana… but no agreement yet on player side.

“Fofana, waiting for Champions League clubs with Chelsea still keen on the player.

“Understand Bayern and Napoli have also called to make initial approach.”

Meanwhile, Forest have extended the contract of full-back Neco Williams.

Williams has made 107 appearances for the City Ground club since joining from Liverpool in 2022.

The 24-year-old said: “This club has come so far in recent years, and I am proud to be on the journey.

“Everyone knows how ambitious our owner is, and I’m grateful to him for showing belief in me and showing belief in the club. The future is exciting.”

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis added: “Nottingham Forest is a club for ambitious players; people who want to grow with us on our exciting journey and create special memories.

“Neco shares our vision for the direction we are going as a club and he is a key part of our team.”

