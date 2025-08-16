Nuno Espirito Santo looks to have already had some of his transfer requests granted.

Nottingham Forest look set to be one of the busier Premier League teams in the final stages of the transfer window with the club targeting a trio of signings.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed the Tricky Trees are progressing with three transfers that will bolster their ranks ahead of the new Premier League season.

The most advanced of those is Arnaud Kalimuendo with the Rennes striker in London ahead of a medical.

Forest have reportedly agreed a £26m fee for the 23-year-old who scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 last season.

Also on Forest’s radar is former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian left Villa Park only a year ago but made just 19 Serie A appearances for Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that Luiz had agreed terms with Forest but the club has yet to agree a deal with Juventus.

Meanwhile, Forest are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Manchester City’s Rico Lewis. The midfielder turned full back started City’s opening game against Wolves but Forest are said to be able to double his wages and promise game time should he agree to the switch.

Pep Guardiola’s team have reportedly already rejected a £25m bid for the 20-year-old and are holding out for a bid closer to £34m.

That is not the only business dealings Forest currently have with City as the two clubs look close to a move for James McAtee. A reported £30m package is being worked on with Guardiola admitting that he could not provide the English midfielder with the playing time he was after.

“I’d love to have Macca with me, but we have too many players, and he wanted more minutes,” Guardiola said. “He believes going to another place, he’ll have it. And I understand completely.

“Macca had the potential to be with us, yes or yes, but his wish of securing more minutes was too much of a factor to get him to stay.”

One confirmed transfer is the arrival of Omari Hutchinson after Forest paid £37.5m to Ipswich for the winger’s services.

Forest beat off interest from Brentford for the England U21 star who joined Ipswich from Chelsea, initially on loan and then permanently last season.

He said: “I’m really excited to be here and can’t wait to get started. I’ve played at the City Ground a few times and it’s always felt like a hostile atmosphere, so I’m looking forward to playing here with the fans behind us.

“I’m going to give it my all and I’m looking forward to the challenge as it’s a new chapter for me, but I feel ready.”

