Forest owner Marinakis ‘chases referee Tierney down the tunnel’ as Nuno fumes at Liverpool loss

Nuno Espirito Santo told reporters not to ask him about the performance of referee Paul Tierney after Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Liverpool.

Forest were downed by a 99th-minute Darwin Nunez winner, which sees Liverpool go four points clear on top of the Premier League, with second-place Manchester City hosting Manchester United on Sunday.

Nuno’s side defended well throughout and the Portuguese head coach was left aghast when the Reds scored later than the eight minutes of added time.

Clearly aggrieved after Manchester United’s controversial winner at the City Ground on Wednesday night, Nuno refused to comment on the referee against Liverpool, presumably because if he started, he wouldn’t stop.

“I will not comment on the referee. Don’t insist,” he said after the dramatic defeat.

“It was a tough week for us because it’s a repeated situation.”

Nuno might have been fuming, but at least he was able to keep his emotions in check.

According to BBC 5Live, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had to be ‘removed by security after chasing referee Paul Tierney down the tunnel’.

Our League just keeps on delivering, doesn’t it? Wonderful stuff.

As well as the late goal, Forest fans and staff were furious after Liverpool were given a drop-ball after Ibrahima Konate went down with a head knock, despite the hosts being in possession of the ball when Tierney stopped play.

The home fans could also be heard chanting “cheat” as the game drew to a close.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in a much better mood after Nunez returned from injury to ensure the Reds will finish the weekend top of the table.

“Pretty special afternoon,” Klopp said. “It’s been a tricky schedule.

“This game didn’t go easy for us. We didn’t have a great rhythm and the boys felt the intensity for the first time.

“We had our moments. We didn’t start well.

“In the last second the guy who looks like a former Liverpool player thought I’ll score a goal and decide the game.

“The goal was set up by a guy who was the calmest on the whole pitch. I saw it only live but I’ll never forget it. He was calm. He chips the ball there. Super assist and super important goal.

“If you’d told me 12 days ago we would win all four games I would have said no chance, it was impossible. In the circumstances winning the games is ridiculous.

“We will recharge until the next game. It’s pretty special what the boys did. To get to that points tally was a big fight. It never was easy.”

Alexis Mac Allister – who assisted Nunez’s winner – said it was “a special day” for Liverpool.

“This is such a special day for us,” he said. “To win it like that is not easy. We came to a tough place.

“In that moment I knew it was last minute and I just had to put it in. Darwin is such an important player for us.

“There is no easy game in the Premier League. Very happy, very happy.

“It’s three points. We move onto Thursday (against Sparta Prague in the Europa League).

“We were always positive. Our leaders were keeping the team very positive. We’re a good group, nice players on and off the pitch.”

