Forest owner Marinakis ‘erupted’ in second Nuno clash as ‘eyewitnesses’ reveal ‘more explosive rant’

According to reports, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis ‘erupted’ in a second clash with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo at the weekend.

Marinakis has also worn his heart on his sleeve and has gone a step too far on numerous occasions during his time as Forest‘s owner.

The latest incident took place at Sunday afternoon as Forest were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw against relegated Leicester City.

Goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood turned the game around after Conor Coady’s opener, but Facundo Buonanotte scored a shock leveller inside the final ten minutes.

Taiwo Awoniyi came close to a winner for Nuno‘s side in the match’s closing stages as he collided with the post after he failed to make contact with the ball. It’s subsequently emerged that the striker has undergone urgent surgery on a severe abdominal injury.

READ: Football fans love to hate and love to scoff; this misery-full weekend left us delighted



This result leaves Forest fighting a losing battle in the race to qualify for the Champions League and Marinakis entered the pitch to display his anger after the final whistle.

He appeared to give Nuno a public dressing down, but they have claimed that Awoniyi’s injury situation sparked the clash.

The owner said: “We were frustrated around the injury of Taiwo [Awoniyi] and the medical staff’s misjudgement on Taiwo’s ability to continue the game.“This is natural, this is a demonstration of the passion we feel for our club.

“Today is a day for celebration, because after 30 years Nottingham Forest is now guaranteed to be competing on the European stage once again – a promise I made to our supporters when we achieved promotion.

“With two more games to go in the Premier League, we must keep believing and keep dreaming, right to the final kick in the final game. We are extremely proud and close to Nuno and the team, and we must all celebrate the historic achievements of this season.”

MORE FOREST COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Amorim and Ange, Newcastle, Dias, Rusk, Beto, Jackson

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool breaking Manchester City record

👉 Knackered Nottingham Forest have run out of steam in unexpected Champions League push

Nuno added: “It was due to the situation and the confusion over the substitution of [Taiwo Awoniyi].

“We made a [different] sub and after that we played with one man less so that frustrates everyone.

“When a player is down, you get information that he is OK to continue, then we make a sub and it turns out he can’t continue. We are all frustrated with that.

“Football is emotions. It’s difficult to control [and] especially when we had so much expectation and the fans were incredible.”

A new report from The Sun claims a ‘raging’ Marinakis ‘erupted’ as a second clash with Santo in the ‘tunnel’ was ‘even more explosive’.