Arsenal have been dealt a potential blow as Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest are ‘ready to make a club-record bid’ to sign Matheus Cunha.

The Wolves star has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season as he’s grabbed ten goals and four assists in his 21 league appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the Premier League strugglers are keen to keep the Brazil international this month as they look to avoid relegation, but they face competition from rivals.

25-year-old Cunha is under contract until 2027 and had been in talks over a new deal, but it’s reported that he is currently against penning an extension.

His stance on his future looks to have caught the attention of Premier League rivals with Arsenal and Nottm Forest mooted as potential destinations.

READ: Arsenal and Spurs stars headline top 10 Premier League greats ‘playing from amnesia’



Arsenal are crying out for additions in attacking areas, but they could miss out on Cunha with Forest ‘ready to make a club-record bid’, according to Sky Sports.

Morgan Gibbs-White is Forest’s current record signing as they paid around £45m to sign him from Wolves in 2022 and they are ‘one of five Premier League clubs interested’ in Cunha.

It is also noted that an ‘offer of around £60m could be enough to tempt Wolves to sell’. The report explains.

‘Wolves are adamant Cunha is not for sale in this window despite the interest. Cunha, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his contract, is a crucial part of the team as they look to battle to stay in the Premier League. ‘Sky Sports News understands Wolves are relaxed about the contract situation with Cunha.’

READ: Nottingham Forest could emulate Newcastle with stunning record or rule-breaking January transfer plans



‘Discussions around a new contract were about rewarding his form and contribution to the side over the last 12 months. Despite a new contract not being signed – it is understood this has no immediate impact on his future at Wolves. ‘Wolves are not under financial pressure to sell Cunha either – they made over £90m from the sales of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman last summer and their priority is Premier League safety. ‘To those interested in Cunha – the message is clear from Wolves; they have received no offers, no contact has been made from other clubs but – most importantly – he is not for sale.’

It is also claimed that Cunha is ‘extremely upset’ after he was ‘singled out for criticism by manager Vitor Pereira’.