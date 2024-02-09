Forget blue cards: 9 rule changes to put the cat amongst the pigeons & save football

Football as we know it might be about to change monumentally with blue cards touted to be trialled in both the Men’s and Women’s FA Cup next season.

We may be about to enter an era long discussed, semi-seriously, by post-five-a-side pub dwellers. We may be in the predawn haze of the Sin Bin-oscene.

IFAB are proposing that players who have committed offences such as dissent or cynical fouls to break up counter-attacks (think Giorgio Chiellini on Bukayo Saka in the Euros), would be shown a blue card and placed in a sin bin for ten minutes.

It’s an interesting idea that has obviously provoked overreactions, underreactions, intrigue, and indifference from pundits and fans.

