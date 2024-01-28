‘Forget it for a while’ – Klopp urges Liverpool not to play for him but ‘go for each opponent like crazy’

Departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to “forget it for a while” as the club doesn’t need to “think about the manager” but to “go for each opponent like crazy.”

Klopp announced on Friday that he’ll be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. He’s given ample time for them to find his replacement, and now each match between now and then will feel like a farewell tour.

In the first game since he announced his decision to step down, the Reds breezed past Norwich in a 5-2 victory in the FA Cup fourth round.

The manager thanked fans for the reception, but told them and the players to forget about his departure, as the club does not need to play for him, but focus on their opponents.

“It was great for the fans to show their love to me and we need an atmosphere on the pitch. We need the crowd and for them not to think about the manager,” Klopp told ITV.

“We need to forget it for a while and go for each opponent like crazy and that’s what we want to do and the next chance is on Wednesday.”

Klopp played a number of youngsters, and was happy with the performances of each.

“Four of our five goals were set up by academy graduates which was really cool so only positives from the game,” Klopp added.

“Curtis is in a great moment for us, super important in different departments. He’s a very good player but he is a role model as well coming up through the academy.

“All of our guys coming up through the academy are good guys who can play football. If Curtis Jones can learn defending, everyone can learn defending.

“Offensive play, this high press which he is setting for us. If he can do it everybody can do it and you see that James [McConnell] played a super game today, you see it with all the kids, Bobby [Clark] when we brought him on recently.

“It’s the same. They are all really good footballers. They make these steps and Curtis shows how it goes so I am really happy about that.”

Bringing through academy players has been a feature of Klopp’s management, and he’ll leave Liverpool in good shape if he continues to do so.

