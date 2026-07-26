Federico Chiesa has made clear his thoughts on his Liverpool future, stating he’s ready for “a fresh start” after recently suggesting he might have to look elsewhere.

Chiesa played just 15 games across all competitions in his debut Liverpool season and 36 last term. The majority of those appearances, though, were just a handful of minutes at the end of games.

The Italian winger started just once in the Premier League, in what was his only appearance of over half an hour.

Chiesa suggested in June that if he’s not going to have much of a role this season, he might have to move on. Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz, who plays in his position, and are looking at the signing of Bradley Barcola, though there are doubts over that deal despite the Paris Saint-Germain man favouring Anfield.

Now, Chiesa has come to a decision on his future.

He said, per BBC Sport: “Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool. I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything.

“I am doing the best I can to have a chance here – and then we will see.

“At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool.

“I don’t know – it is difficult to say. It is always a fresh start at the beginning of the year.

“Maybe there have been too many fresh starts. But I don’t care, I am trying to do my best for this new manager. Last season under Arne Slot, I was trying to do my best too.

“Last year, I felt ready for a bigger role, then it depended on the coach whether he wanted me to play or not. Of course I wanted to play more but it is what it is.

“The gaffer decided to do so, he had his game plans, he took his decisions, I have nothing to say about that. It is football. This year, let us say it is a new chapter. There is a new manager and I have to focus on that.”

Chiesa ready for consistency

In June, Chiesa said: “I want to be a key player again, but to achieve that, I need to play more than a thousand minutes per season for my club. Playing so little, I won’t get anywhere.

“I repeat: I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere. In my first year at Liverpool, I practically didn’t play, and in the last one, it was little to nothing. I’ll go to the training camp in the USA, then I’ll speak with the club and the new coach Iraola, and we’ll see.”

READ MORE: Romano reveals Barcola has reached decision on joining Liverpool as Reds ‘lead race’