Forgotten man Tammy Abraham has kickstarted AC Milan’s new era – & his own career
Sergio Conceicao’s AC Milan have lift-off – and they’re up and running thanks to a spectacular Derby della Madonnina comeback capped off by Chelsea old boy Tammy Abraham.
Ignoring the somewhat stale staging post of the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – a grim glimpse ahead to 2034 – this was undoubtedly A Moment.
Milan have beaten Real Madrid away and remain the only side to score against Liverpool in the Champions League, but domestic matters have been altogether more underwhelming.