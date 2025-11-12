A Tottenham man wants out of his current situation, with West Ham interested

A forgotten Tottenham man has reportedly asked for his current deal to be ‘terminated’ and West Ham have enquired about landing him in January.

Spurs’ attacking options are such that they were able to ship out a few players in the summer. Their attackers include Richarlison, Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham saw Son Heung-min leave in the summer, alongside Bryan Gil, while Mikey Moore and Manor Solomon were loaned out.

Solomon’s loan with Villarreal is not going quite as well as his previous loan, to Leeds United. He averages 23 minutes of league football this season, and touches the ball just 17 times per game, according to SofaScore stats.

Last season with Leeds, where he scored 10 goals and assisted 12 in the Championship alone, Solomon was touching the ball 40 times per game, making 1.7 key passes and having 1.5 shots per game as the attack largely filtered through him.

Things are very different at Villarreal, where he makes 0.5 key passes per game and has 0.5 shots, given his lack of the ball.

His situation is very different to what he’s become used to, and according to reports in Israel, Solomon is disappointed and struggling to adapt to life in Spain.

Amid his unhappiness, it’s been reported he has asked Tottenham to terminate his loan in the winter.

That could play into his hands, with another club on hand to take him on board. Indeed, it’s reported West Ham have enquired about signing the winger in January.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham prepare ‘substantial offer’ as they make Everton star their ‘priority target’ for January

👉 ‘Will he never learn?’ – Keys slams ‘over-excited’ Spurs banter magnet after Man Utd gaffe

👉 Tottenham told ‘horrific’ player is their ‘weakness’ after Spurs are held by Manchester United

Only five sides in the Premier League have scored less goals than the Hammers this season, and they are labouring down in 18th.

Their attack has less of an edge to it without Mohammed Kudus, who last season scored five goals and assisted three in the league, but is now playing for Spurs, where he has one goal and five assists to his name.

With Solomon surplus to requirements at Tottenham, and West Ham in need of an attacking spark, it could be the perfect transfer, and one that, should the current loan deal be terminated, Spurs would surely have no problems with.

Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but given the attacking troubles the Hammers are facing this season, Solomon could be a massive help in trying to push away from the relegation zone.

In Solomon’s only proper season of Premier League football, after joining from Shakhtar Donetsk, he played just 19 games and scored four goals, so he shouldn’t have too many problems adjusting.

READ MORE: Bentley names Tottenham the ‘perfect destination’ for forgotten England man to push for World Cup