Forgotten Tottenham man ‘not yet decided’ on Mourinho reunion in painstaking decision

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has reportedly ‘not yet decided’ whether he wants to renew his contract with Tottenham and fight for a spot or reunite with Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Dier is yet to play a single game under Ange Postecoglou at Spurs. The centre-back was a fixture of the side last season, playing 33 Premier League games.

But the new boss has dismantled the back line and started again, after Spurs finished eighth in the league last term. Of this season’s usual back line and goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie – only Romero was at the club at the beginning of last season.

Postecoglou’s new-look defence is doing the business – they’ve conceded just eight goals in the league, and have helped Tottenham to the top of the table.

After being pushed to the side, it was reported Dier was ‘seriously considering’ leaving the club, with Roma looking a viable location, as his former boss Mourinho is keen on linking up again.

An update from Calciomercato suggests the defender hasn’t fully made up his mind, stating he is ‘yet to decide’ whether or not to renew his Tottenham deal, with Roma ‘thinking about’ his signing ‘on the advice of Mourinho’.

ASRomaLive has given more information on Mourinho’s desire to work with Dier again. It’s suggested the defender is not expected to renew his deal, and he ‘enjoys great trust’ from the manager.

Furthermore, it’s suggested there is a negotiation ‘about to take place’ for Roma to land the defender, which means Dier will soon have to fully make up his mind over whether he wants to fight at Spurs, or move on after almost 10 years.

His current situation would suggest it might be best to move on, given he’s yet to play a single minute this season, and could work with a manager who’s seen his skill first hand, and wants to give him an opportunity.

