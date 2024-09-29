Former Arsenal and Juventus star set come out of retirement to join Barcelona

Barcelona are closing in on the free signing of Polish international Wojciech Szczesny, according to reports in Spain and Poland – despite the goalkeeper having announced his retirement just over a month ago.

Szczesny completed the final years of his football education at Arsenal’s academy, going on to make 181 appearances for the club before departing for a two-year loan spell with Roma in 2015.

The keeper than made the move to Juventus, where he played for seven seasons – including as their number one last season – before his contract was mutually terminated after he represented Poland at Euro 2024.

Two weeks after being given his release last month, Szczesny announced that he had decided to hang up his gloves, saying in a statement: “I didn’t just realise my dreams, I’ve arrived where my imagination wouldn’t even dare to take me. I played the game at the highest level with the best players in history without ever feeling inferior … But I also gave the game all I had.

“I gave the game 18 years of my life, everyday, without excuses. Today, although my body still feels ready for challenges, my heart is not there anymore. I feel that right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family.”

However, Barcelona’s interest appears to have prompted a U-turn on Szczesny’s part, with reports now suggesting that he is due to be unveiled as a new signing imminently.

Barca’s first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has just had surgery after suffering a serious knee injury while in action against Villarreal, leaving the club short between the sticks.

Inaki Pena looks set to hold onto his place, with Marca reporting that manager Hansi Flick has is confident in his ability to cover for ter Stegen’s absence.

However, Szczesny’s arrival would give them a reliable back-up option to help push Pena for a place. Reports suggest he is due to arrive in Barcelona on Sunday to complete the move and then take a watching brief for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Young Boys.