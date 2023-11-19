Former Arsenal chairman predicts ‘disaster’ for Man City, Chelsea after Everton 10-point deduction

Former Arsenal chairman David Dein has described Everton’s 10-point deduction as a ‘disaster’ for other clubs such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Toffees were handed the controversial punishment after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (formerly known as Financial Fair Play).

The punishment has been labelled as ‘excessive’ and ‘not right’ by pundits such as Jamie Carragher, with Everton now plunged into yet another relegation battle.

Everton admitted wrongdoing but immediately appealed against the sanction imposed against them, describing it as “wholly disproportionate and unjust.” Sources close to the club believe the deduction could be reduced before the end of the season.

This could also have huge implications for two of the Premier League’s biggest and richest clubs – Man City and Chelsea.

Man City face a staggering 115 alleged breaches of Profit and Sustainability rules and Chelsea could face scrutiny over alleged payments connected to former owner Roman Abramovich.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have not been charged with any breaches yet – they are only allegations at this stage.

By comparison, Everton have been found guilty of just ONE breach, which ultimately resulted in their 10-point deduction.

Man City and Chelsea fans are now understandably concerned that their clubs could face an extremely damaging punishment should they too be found guilty of breaches.

Now, Dein has given his thoughts on Everton’s punishment, and what that could mean for other teams.

“It is an independent tribunal, the Premier League actually have nothing to do with the result and the decision,” Dein told talkSPORT.

“The Premier League do the charging but do not do the judgement.

“To me, it seems extortionate but there you are. It could have a knock-on effect at other clubs and that would be a disaster.”

While it’s true that the Premier League were not directly involved with imposing the punishment upon Everton, they did recommend that the Merseyside club be docked 12 points – the maximum possible deduction – shortly before the independent commission reached a verdict.

They ultimately decided to dock Everton 10 points rather than 12. As mentioned, many pundits feel that Everton have been treated unfairly, and this feeling is shared by Dein.

“I actually thought the penalty was excessive. I’d probably go as far as to say over the top,” Dein added.

“It is all about proportionality and whether the penalty reacts against the crime and what is the proportion there?

“There was Covid, they were building a new stadium, and in the scheme of things I think it was all about £19m.

“When you think about how much money is spent in football today, it is not an extraordinary amount of money.”

