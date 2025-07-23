Viktor Gyokeres has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal

A former Arsenal player has called on the Gunners to wrap up the signing of Viktor Gyokeres and believes the Sporting forward could score a hefty number of goals in his first Premier League season.

Speaking to FotbollDirekt, former Arsenal attacker Anders Limpar described Gyokeres as “the perfect icing on the cake” for a squad he feels is already packed with professionalism and quality.

Limpar believes the Swede’s profile and mentality make him the ideal fit for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal close in on his signature.

“I’ve been to the training ground and spoken with Arteta,” Limpar said. “He is 100 percent professional, and that’s exactly what you get with Viktor.

“He takes care of himself, no scandals, a fantastic player. He’s a number nine who sniffs out chances and he’ll be the perfect icing on the cake at Arsenal.”

Gyokeres scored 54 goals across all competitions for Sporting last season. He won the Golden Boot in Portugal and averaged 1.18 goals per game in the league. Only two players in Europe’s top ten leagues had a higher goals-per-minute rate.

That’s why Limpar believes the step up will not faze him. In fact, he’s backing him to match some of Arsenal’s greatest ever strikers.

“I don’t want to talk down Havertz or Jesus,” he continued. “But Viktor is in his prime and in top form. He’s a goal machine. With help from the wings and Ødegaard, he’ll score 25 goals.”

That kind of output would put Gyokeres in rare company as Arsenal haven’t had a striker score 25 league goals in a season since Robin van Persie managed 30 in 2011/12.

Thierry Henry hit the same mark twice, but since then, no one else has come close.

Across the Premier League last season, only Mohamed Salah reached that level while Alexander Isak scored 23.

Erling Haaland could only muster up 22 goals despite scoring 27 and 36 in the previous two seasons.

“He’ll compete with Jesus and Havertz, maybe even Merino,” he said.

“As long as we sign him, I’ll be happy. You never know what fees will be in the end, but I hope Arsenal sign Viktor because he’s one of the best number nines in the world right now.”

Asked whether Gyokeres is the dream signing, Limpar didn’t hesitate.

“Of course. There’s been talk of Ollie Watkins and Sesko, but top clubs are always linked with top players.

“I really hope they do agree a contract. I believe Viktor is the final piece of the puzzle.”