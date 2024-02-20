Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has lauded Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is set to take a sabbatical at the end of this season.

The German manager announced at the end of last month that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

His current contract is not due to expire in 2026 but he has admitted that he needs a rest and will take a sabbatical at the end of this season.

Klopp has hinted that he may never return to management but he likely will once he gets his bug for coaching back.

He has already been linked with European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich but Ballack would like him to become the manager of Germany’s national team “whenever he’s ready” to make a return.

“Of course, in a normal career, one day he would become manager of the German national team, everyone is looking for that. He did a great job, he built something really special with his club,” Ballack said via Jeff Stelling’s Football’s Greatest podcast.

READ MORE: Mediawatch… Ole to get the Man Utd gang back together as Liverpool hopes ‘ebb away’



“He’s now in that position he can make his own decision, he can build his own career. He could train every club in the world, every club would be happy to have him.

“But he’s a guy who loves consistency and he has values. He has this calmness to not make quick decisions, he can take 10 times longer to pick his move, especially from such a good environment that he has built himself.

“But we would love it one day because he has this quality, he has this character to symbolise all German attitudes. We need a leader like him. Whenever he’s ready I think the people and the fans would love it.”

Klopp’s immediate concerns will be centred around Liverpool’s injury issues as their problems worsened during their 4-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were forced off with injuries during this win and Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that the attacker will be out for “months”.

“Not great, I would like to say no issues but we have some,” Klopp told reporters.

READ MORE: Arteta no longer 10th best manager in Premier League after much-needed rankings update



“Not available: Ali (Alisson), muscle injury – we don’t know how long it will take but definitely not the foreseeable time coming back – then we have Diogo with a knee issue is ruled out and Curtis, with a bone/ligament issue, is ruled out.

“With Diogo it will obviously take months. With others, we will deal with it day by day.

“With muscle things, we will see for tomorrow. The longer-term, Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), and Dom Szoboszlai (hamstring) are on their way back but not in team training yet, so that means they are not available as well. That is the situation.”