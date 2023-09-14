Former Chelsea star slams Boehly recruitment policy and labels Pochettino’s squad ‘mid table’

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic hasn’t held back on where he thinks Mauricio Pochettino’s side have gone wrong in the transfer market.

Since Todd Boehly took the reigns at Stamford Bridge last year, the club has spent around £1billion on incoming players.

This summer alone the club signed 12 new players as Pochettino went about rebuilding the squad. However, despite their vast spending, they haven’t had much of a return on the pitch so far.

Chelsea finished last season in the bottom half of the table and they have had an inconsistent start to the new campaign too.

Begovic spent two years with Chelsea and made 33 appearances for the club in total. These days you can catch him playing for QPR in the Championship.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper has shared his experiences from his time at the club and has explained where he thinks the recruitment team have got it wrong.

“What has happened to Chelsea FC? I remember being in the dressing room being around players, world class, world class; world class, buying from Real Madrid, buying from Barcelona, buying from Bayern Munich, it’s like, buying from Brighton and buying potential players,” Begovic told The Byline.

“I get you need a part of that but where is the world class players? Chelsea fans expect the best, we were talking about this before but Chelsea was the standard, from top to bottom that Roman and Marina had, the first team squad was a joke, the standard was unbelievable.

“These players at his disposal, it’s a mid table squad, this is not Chelsea Football Club, I don’t understand, you don’t see Man City rebuilding, even if they are, they are 5th or 6th at worst, which isn’t even good enough.”

Chelsea currently sit 12th in the Premier League table having only won one of their first four matches of the season.

Pochettino’s side do have some winnable matches coming up after the international break, but they will have to improve on the performances they have produced so far.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Bournemouth where they will be looking to get back to winning ways following their disappointing loss to Nottingham Forest last time out.

