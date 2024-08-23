Former Everton CEO brands damaging Liverpool transfer links ‘mischief’ but Toffees ‘biting nails’

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has described links between Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool as “mischief” but still feels that the club will be “biting nails” at the back end of the transfer window.

Branthwaite’s route to stardom in just one season as an Everton first-teamer was highlighted by transfer attempts from Manchester United this summer. Having seen the centre-back impress in 35 Premier League games last term, the Red Devils made two bids for him.

The highest totalled around £50million in value, which is at least £20million below the Toffees’ valuation, and was it was promptly rejected.

United have since signed centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, so a move for Branthwaite is in the rearview mirror, but links with Liverpool have now emerged, with it suggested that they are ready to offer Everton their valuation of the centre-back.

Former Toffees CEO Wyness does not believe links with the rival club are genuine, but still feels there’s cause for concern at the back end of the window.

“Everton fans will be biting our nails about outgoings and incomings heading into the last week of the window,” he told Football Insider.

“I’m hearing a load of whispers about Branthwaite joining Liverpool during the week, which I think is more mischief from fans than anything else.”

With the quality of the centre-back, attempts from a big side – Liverpool or otherwise – to sign him should not be discounted, but Wyness also feels there are other players who could yet walk out the door at Goodison Park.

“[Dominic] Calvert-Lewin’s future is also yet to be decided,” Wyness said.

“I think Everton will be busy in the market until the very end.”

The striker has been linked with a move to Arsenal, in a swap deal with Eddie Nketiah, though whether that is a genuine route remains to be seen.

In any case, there could still be danger of some exits of the club’s big names, as well as potential incomings, with Kieran Trippier on that list.

