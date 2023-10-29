Former Liverpool man says Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t trust’ summer signing despite ‘do my job’ claim

Former Liverpool defender Stevie Nicol has claimed that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t trust’ summer signing Wataru Endo.

Klopp spent the summer rebuilding his midfield with four new names coming in to revitalise his team’s engine room.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Endo have all come in and brought a new dimension to their midfield with the early signs looking good and pointing to a strong season ahead.

Endo has featured in 10 matches for Liverpool so far this season – the majority of which have been substitute appearances. He scored his first goal in a 5-1 victory over Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Japan international also made a brief 10-minute cameo as Liverpool triumphed over Nottingham Forest at Anfield today.

Nicol believes, however, that Klopp isn’t fully convinced by Endo yet, which is why he hasn’t been handed that many opportunities so far.

“The thing is he [Klopp] can afford to have Mac Allister a little deeper because they are pretty good still at going forward,” Nicol said on ESPN.

“But I don’t think he trusts Endo, I think that’s probably a better word. He doesn’t trust him yet to start him and have the other two further up.”

It’s no secret that Liverpool tried to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer before Chelsea swooped in for both of their signatures.

Endo was brought in late in the transfer window as a result of the Reds missing out on the duo.

The Reds are still expected to bring in a new long-term holding midfielder in the coming transfer windows, but Endo will still play a big role for them this season.

In a recent interview, the experienced midfielder said that he is keen to make an impression at Anfield over the coming months, and hit back at some of the criticism he has received recently.

“I understand they say that stuff because I’m 30 years old, and I know Liverpool wanted to sign younger players,” Endo told reporters.

“But that’s normal. I didn’t care what they said, I just have to do my job. And if I play well, it’s a good sign.

“Not only today [Thursday], my performances are getting better and better and I can see it improving more so I just try to do my job every game.”

It will be interesting to see if Klopp hands Endo a start when Liverpool face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

