Former Liverpool man tells Klopp to unleash ’20-goal-a-season’ striker to scare Big Six defenders

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has told Jurgen Klopp that he should give Darwin Nunez a “really good run of games” as he’ll get 20 goals a season if he’s given chance.

The Reds have a number of quality options to choose from in attacking areas. That’s highlighted by the fact all of Mohamed Salah, Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have reached at least three goals already this season.

But that also suggests Klopp has a problem in knowing which is his best asset. While Salah (six goals) walks into the team, the others are often rotated, hence them each having the opportunity to find the net a few times this season.

In the last four games, Nunez and Gakpo have led the line twice each. However, it’s not as if it’s a case of one playing in a certain competition, as they’ve both started a Premier League game each in that run.

Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy feels Klopp needs to prioritise Nunez, as he’ll give the side the best results if he plays consistently.

“I really like what I see [when I watch Nunez],” he said on talkSPORT.

“I’ve been calling for a while now to give him a really good run of games because any young striker who is trying to build his confidence and his standing at a football club needs a good run of games.

“He will score goals. He is [going to miss chances too], but if he plays all the time, will he get you 20 goals? I think he will. He looks capable, he’s quick, good in the air, huge.”

Indeed, Murphy believes that defences of the Reds’ rivals will be more scared if they see Nunez starting down the middle than Gakpo, with Diaz and Salah either side.

“Look, Liverpool have got good options in attacking areas. When you play the best teams, him down the middle with Diaz and Salah right and left is the way I’d be playing,” Murphy added.

“Not Gakpo, and I like Gakpo but I always look at it like this – if you’re a centre-back for Man City, Man U, Tottenham, Arsenal, and you see the Liverpool team sheet with Gakpo playing or Nunez playing, Nunez [worries you more].”

Nunez scored nine goals in his debut season for the Reds, but split duties with Jota and Roberto Firmino, so that tally could well be a much healthier one this term if Klopp heeds the advice of Murphy.

